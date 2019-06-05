BANGI, Inc.: Compass Biotechnologies Announces Corporate Name Change To Bangi

New Name Emphasizes Company's Focus in Expanding Across Booming Cannabis Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / BANGI, Inc. (OTC PINK: COBI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis and hemp farms, today announced that it has changed its corporate name from Compass Biotechnologies, Inc. to BANGI, Inc. with the Nevada Secretary of State. The new name, which will become official upon final approval from FINRA, has been chosen to better reflect the Company's new strategic focus on expanding within the multi-billion dollar and rapidly growing cannabis industry. In addition to the new corporate name, the Company has filed with FINRA to change its ticker symbol from "COBI" to a new ticker symbol better aligned with its new corporate name and strategic focus. The Company will issue a press release announcing the new ticker symbol and date in which the new symbol will take effect.

"By changing our corporate name, we are developing a strong corporate identity that will more accurately represent our company and its services to both the industry and our shareholders," said Rick Shykora, Interim Chief Executive Officer of BANGI. " Expanding into the cannabis industry provides our shareholders with the ability to participate in the growth of the fastest growing market in the nation while mitigating the risk through the security of real estate. This unique business strategy is what differentiates BANGI against others in the space and what will eventually prove to be the key factor in the building of shareholder value in our company," concluded Mr. Shykora.

For additional information about BANGI, please visit www.bangistock.com.

About BANGI, Inc. [OTC PINK: COBI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Bill Miller

Senior VP, Investor Relations

833-BANGINC

Rick Shykora

(1) - 833-BANGI-NC

SOURCE: BANGI, Inc.

