Teleste Joins the VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program to Demonstrate Interoperability

TURKU, Finland, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation announces ecosystem collaboration with VIAVI Solutions, a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions as well as optical technologies. Acceptance as a Silver Partner in the VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program proves that Teleste has engaged with VIAVI and has roadmap in place to support interoperability between the company's Distributed Access nodes and the VIAVI standards-based upstream ingress remediation and return sweep solution.

"VIAVI is pleased to welcome Teleste as a DAA Test-Ready Silver Partner. This partnership demonstrates the Teleste commitment to delivering critical maintenance capabilities including upstream sweep and spectral analysis vital to the success of their customers' DAA deployments", stated David Hering, Senior Product Line Manager, VIAVI.

The VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program anticipates the challenge set to operators and technology vendors by distributed access architectures like Remote PHY. If not carefully planned, the implementation of DAA can be disruptive to operators' HFC maintenance practices and therefore standards-based, interoperable ecosystems are needed to guarantee robust and effective deployments of the technology.

"We appreciate that VIAVI has welcomed us as a Partner in their DAA Test-Ready Certification Program. It is up to us, as technology vendors, to enable robust and fast rollouts of the DAA technology by solving challenges such as DAA roll-out readiness, maintenance of legacy video services and management systems and, last but not least, interoperability of the technology that covers not only the access devices and CCAP cores but also versative testing, and management solutions as well", said Olli Leppänen, Vice President of Distributed Access business for Teleste. "We have set a target on industry-wide, standards-based development of distributed access networks and are looking forward to becoming a VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Gold Partner in the future."

The promise of DAA for both operators and consumers is significant as the technology will enable subscribers to have Internet speeds even 100 times than most of them currently experience. The precise interoperability testing between technology vendors ensures that operators will be able to trust that their investments in the distributed access networks will pay dividends.

To learn more about Teleste's recent DAA activities, come visit us at ANGA COM 2019, Teleste stand G31 in Hall 7. We also invite representatives of press and media to join our press briefing during the exhibition onWednesday, 5 June, at 11 a.m. in ANGA Confererence Room C. Please visit our website for more information.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications

Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1,400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

