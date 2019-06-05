

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering company, announced Wednesday that it has acquired German software start-up Crispy Mountain GmbH.



The software start-up offers Keyline, a cloud-based management platform for print businesses. With the acquisition, Heidelberger aims to work with Crispy Mountain to expand the Heidelberg 'HEI.OS' platform as a new industry platform for the printing industry. The platform will be open to all printing manufacturers.



The company noted that printing companies will be able to obtain a large number of applications from an App Store. The company expects significant growth in the number of customers by connecting the existing Heidelberg software solutions around Prinect, the Heidelberg ID and the Heidelberg Assistant.



Ulrich Hermann, Member of the Management Board of Lifecycle Solutions and Chief Digital Officer at Heidelberg, said, 'For Heidelberg, the acquisition of Crispy Mountain is a further step in the rapid expansion of cloud based digital applications that are billed on a usage basis.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX