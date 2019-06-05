Cenex has launched Cenex-Connected Automated Mobility (CAM), a new event dedicated to the fast-growing Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) sector. This will provide a platform for leading CAV companies and researchers to share their innovation with a global audience, helping them address a market that is expected to grow to £907 billion by 2035.

Co-located with the Cenex-LCV2019 Low Carbon Vehicle Event, it will take place at Millbrook Proving Ground on 4th and 5th September 2019. Free visitor registration is now open at http://bit.ly/2IozD2P.

Last year a record 4,300 people attended Cenex-LCV2018, with further growth expected in 2019. The expansion of the CAV market has seen increasing numbers of exhibitors focused on the area, with 2018's CAV Showcase the largest yet. Given this trend, Cenex-CAM has been created with the support of the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Innovate UK and the Department for International Trade. It will be extensively promoted to attract a UK and international audience.

Cenex-CAM will host companies, universities, R&D consortia and test facilities wishing to share their latest technology developments, as well as progress with research projects. Key features include:

A dedicated exhibition seminar area

6 seminar sessions over 2 days in a 150+ seated seminar hall

Dedicated networking area

Test Ride hosting options

Robert Evans, CEO of Cenex said, "The UK is establishing itself as a leader in Connected Automated Mobility, and Cenex-CAM recognises the industry's strength. It provides an opportunity to showcase innovation and emerging technologies, share academic research results and engage with informers from around the world, delivering a platform for the CAV sector that will help its future growth and expansion."

CAV companies wishing to exhibit can download the sales prospectus to find out more: https://www.cenex-cam.co.uk/technology-exhibition or follow @LCV_event on Twitter.

Notes to editors:

About Cenex-Connected Automated Mobility

Cenex has launched a new event, called Cenex-Connected Automated Mobility (www.cenex-cam.co.uk), to be co-located with Cenex-LCV2019. Both events will take place on the 4th and 5th September at Millbrook Proving Ground. The new event will combine an extensive seminar programme, exhibition and networking activities. As well as static exhibits, the Millbrook venue allows for connected and automated vehicle demonstration under controlled test track conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005441/en/

Contacts:

Cenex

Sue Glanville/Cate Bonthuys

Catalyst Comms

Tel: +44 (0)7715817589 /+44 (0)7746546773

info@catalystcomms.co.uk

www.catalystcomms.co.uk