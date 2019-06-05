Klövern AB (publ): Klövern requests compulsory redemption of all remaining shares in Tobin Properties AB (publ)

On 27 May 2019, Klövern AB (publ), reg.no. 556482-5833, ("Klövern") announced that Klövern through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Dagon Sverige AB, reg.no. 556473-1213, ("Dagon"), has subscribed for shares in Tobin Properties AB (publ), reg.no. 556733-4379, ("Tobin Properties") through the share issue with pre-emption rights for existing shareholders which has been completed by Tobin Properties. After registration of the share issue, Klövern's ownership, through Dagon, amounts to approximately 92.4 per cent of the share capital and approximately 93.0 per cent of the votes in Tobin Properties, corresponding to 114,285,545 ordinary shares and 18,378 Class A preference shares.

As Klövern has become the holder of more than nine tenths of all shares in Tobin Properties, Klövern has decided to request compulsory redemption of all remaining shares in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act.

Furthermore, Klövern has requested that the Board of Directors of Tobin Properties as soon as possible applies for delisting of Tobin Properties' ordinary shares and preference shares from Nasdaq First North.

Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.





This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11:45 CEST on 5 June 2019.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment