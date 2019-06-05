The Portuguese government plans to allocate over 2 GW of PV capacity through two procurement exercises to be held in June and December. Among the potential bidders - who Portugal's state secretary for energy, João Galamba, expects to meet soon - there is a range of different Portuguese and foreign players of varying sizes. Governo tem 300 interessados nos leilões para solar https://t.co/DeZWY5NnCm - Joao Galamba (@Joaogalamba) June 4, 2019 "The government has 300 parties interested in solar energy auctions." With a single tweet linking to an article in Sapo, a Portuguese financial newspaper, ...

