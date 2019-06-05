Textured Soy Protein Market Forecast Report, 2023 - Top Key Players Analyzed: Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Bremil, Linyi Shansong Biological Products, Sonic Biochem, & Hung Yang Foods: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Textured Soy Protein Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next five years. The textured soy protein market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing health consciousness among general population across the globe. Growing aquaculture activities across the globe and rising awareness levels associated with health advantages of inclusion of protein in regular diet are considered as one of the prominent factors fostering the growth of textured soy protein market over the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing need for hydrogenated vegetable oils and margarine coupled with varying food patterns among young population are expected to boost market demand for textured soy protein market in the upcoming years. Globally, the market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next five years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the textured soy protein market. Numerous health benefits associated with consumption of textured soy due to higher protein content is expected to drive market expansion in the upcoming years.

Rising personal disposable income and growing market penetration across the globe is predicted to drive the growth of textured soy protein market during the forecast period. Increasing demand from packed food industry, recent technological advancement in manufacturing methodologies, and growing influence of latest health & wellness trends are complementing growth of textured soy protein market, in the recent years.

Massive boom in agriculture production sector coupled with technological advancement in farming sector, particularly in the developing economies such as China and India are expected to drive market expansion in the upcoming years. Additionally, factors such as favorable atmospheric conditions and abundant availability of farming land in the Asia Pacific region are driving market growth further.

Download PDF to know more details about "Textured Soy Protein Market" Report 2023.

The textured soy protein market is broadly categorized into four major segments based on the application type such as meat substitute, infant nutrition, bakery products and animal feed. The infant nutrition is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the textured soy protein market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The textured soy protein market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in food & beverages industry, changing food habits, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established agriculture sector.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the textured soy protein market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Bangladesh are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising health consciousness among general population, shifting trends awareness towards nutritional diet, rising agriculture production, significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the textured soy protein market are The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Wilmar International, Inc., Victoria Group AG, Bremil Group Co., Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd., Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Crown Soya Protein Group Co., Ltd., Sonic Biochem Co., and Hung Yang Foods Ltd.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of product, by application, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

Access 124 page research report with TOC on "Global Textured Soy Protein Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-textured-soy-protein-market-outlook-2018-2023

The report covers forecast and analysis for the textured soy protein market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the textured soy protein market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the textured soy protein market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global textured soy protein market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global textured soy protein market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Regions

North America



Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa

and



South America



Key Vendors



Request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report What will the market size be in 2023?



What are the key factors driving the global textured soy protein market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the textured soy protein market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Guar Gum Market

Xylooligosaccharide (Xylo-Oligosaccharide, XOS) Market

Paper Diagnostics Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com