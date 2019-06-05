Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems S.A. (Paris:EPS) ("ENGIE EPS"), informs that the 1st update of its 2018 registration document, regarding the "say-on-pay", has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 3 June 2019 under number D.19-0294-A01.

This document is freely available to the public in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions.

It may also be consulted on ENGIE EPS' website www.engie-eps.com, in the section "Investors Financial Information Regulated Information"

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is part of the ENGIE group and specializes in microgrids and storage solutions that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy. Thanks to technology covered by 130 patents and applications, ENGIE EPS develops utility scale energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries, and microgrids in islands and emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels. More information on www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2018: EUR 60.6 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS S.A.

Société Anonyme with a share capital of 2,553,372 Euros

Registered Office: 115, rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris

808 631 691 R.C.S. Paris

