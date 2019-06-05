Migrating to the cloud cut infrastructure costs by approximately 20 percent

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping Rive Gauche accelerate digital transformation by moving its IT infrastructure to Microsoft Azure cloud. The transition is creating a modern and flexible environment that enables increased responsiveness, security and scalability, while reducing Rive Gauche's IT infrastructure expenses by approximately 20 percent.

Accenture worked with the company to create a cloud strategy and then collaborated with Microsoft to migrate Rive Gauche's infrastructure to Microsoft Azure, as well as develop a target architecture for SAP S/4HANA. This will help create a stable infrastructure and allows for flexible use of computing resources.

"Migrating IT and business processes to SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure solves one of the biggest challenges faced by major retailers: increasing the response rate to changing market trends, while optimizing IT infrastructure expenses," said Michael Schmidt, CIO, Rive Gauche. "Accenture and Microsoft's comprehensive approach to the project, deep knowledge, rich experience, and high level of competence allow us to fully trust the final result a fast, flexible, and cost-effective IT platform that will grow and scale with our company into the future."

Accenture integrated Rive Gauche's existing IT infrastructure and provisioned a centralized backup and monitoring system, providing continuous operational platform support. The cloud platform will enable Rive Gauche to accelerate innovation by leveraging Agile methodologies powered by DevOps and technologies such as artificial intelligence and analytics.

Ilya Koshkin, project lead, Accenture Russia said,"Rive Gauche is a powerful example of how applying new technologies can unlock business value. We hope our work with Rive Gauche and the success of using public cloud for mission-critical systems will inspire other large organizations in Russia to accelerate their transformation."

Arseny Tarasov, Digital Transformation lead at Microsoft Russia, added, "This project demonstrates the increasing level of trust in global cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure. Business leaders and IT department heads see both the economic and efficiency benefits related to the speed of solution deployment, the availability of a wide range of services, and the increased security and reliability that public cloud can offer. As with previous key technological trends, companies that are the first to master such innovations will be able to gain a significant competitive advantage in the market."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and manufacturing. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries underpinned by the world's largest delivery network, Accenture can provide clients with state-of-the-art solutions that improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Rive Gauche

RIVE GAUCHE entered the market in 1995, and today it is one of the largest operators of the perfume and cosmetics market in Russia. The company employs more than 6,500 people. It has about 200 perfumery and cosmetics stores. The distribution portfolio includes more than 60 brands. The company also has an online store, RIVE GAUCHE Beauty Institute, an image studio, and RIVE GAUCHE professional makeup school. Company website: www.rivegauche.ru

