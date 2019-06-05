ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV () ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2019 / 12:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.39120000 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 185 CODE: ISIN: XFCS00X1RD90 ISIN: XFCS00X1RD90 Category Code: NAV Sequence No.: 9151 EQS News ID: 819793 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 05, 2019 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)