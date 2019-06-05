Oncolytics Biotech (R) to Host Conference Call to Discuss Co-Development Agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA

SAN DIEGO, CA, and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), currently developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus, announced that the company will host a conference call to discuss the co-development agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA.

Webcast and Conference Call

Oncolytics management will host a conference call with a question and answer session for Analysts and Institutional Investors today, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:30 am ET. The live call may be accessed by dialing 877-407-9205 for callers in North America. A replay of this call will be available approximately two hours after the call is ended at 877-481-4010 for North American callers and 919-882-2331 for overseas callers using the replay code 49448 and will be available for one week. A live audio webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website at www.oncolyticsbiotech.com and will be archived for three months.

International callers can access the live call at the following numbers:

Netherlands: 0 800 023 4340 (toll free)



United Kingdom: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)



Switzerland: 0 800 835 525 (toll free)



Others: +1 201-689-8054

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype - turning "cold" tumors "hot" - through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers. Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, including the Company's plans to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab and the anticipated sharing of costs associated therewith; the Company's proposed BRACELET-1 study and the anticipated design, enrollment and timing thereof; the Company's other development plans for pelareorep; the Company's belief as to the potential and mode of action of pelareorep, as a cancer therapeutic; and other statements related to anticipated developments in the Company's business and technologies involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. Investors should consult the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Michael Moore

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

858-886-7813

mmoore@oncolytics.ca

Investor Relations

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

212.915.2564

tim@lifesciadvisors.com Media Contact

Jason Spark

Canale Communications

619-849-6005

jason@canalecomm.com

SOURCE: Oncolytics Biotech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547774/Oncolytics-Biotech-R-to-Host-Conference-Call-to-Discuss-Co-DevelopmentAgreement-with-Pfizer-and-Merck-KGaA