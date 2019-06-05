Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCOM), has won the prestigious 'Global Connectivity Innovator of the Year' award at the Datacloud Awards 2019 ceremony in Monaco. The Datacloud Awards, now in its 12th year, have become a defining accolade for the industry, providing recognition to genuine innovation and service excellence, which reflects the continuing evolution of IT transformation. Award winners were chosen by an independent expert panel of judges, with the objective of recognizing excellence in data center and Cloud services.

"We congratulate GCX on their success at the Datacloud Global Awards," said Philip Low, Chairman of BroadGroup and Executive Supervisor of the Datacloud Awards. "GCX's continued innovation and achievements in supporting digital transformation and their formidable network connectivity capabilities deserve this exceptional recognition."

"We are thrilled to receive this award and it is indeed a great honor to be again recognized for our efforts and commitment to service excellence and technological innovation in connectivity, network infrastructure and Cloud solutions," said Bill Barney, Chairman CEO of GCX, receiving the award on behalf of the company.

The GCX Network directly connects 40 key markets along the Emerging Markets Corridor offering extensive on-net connectivity between most of the key data centers, Cloud platforms and content distribution hubs that host the lifeblood of an interconnected society.

In addition, GCX's IP Network is purpose-built to bridge between the connected world's hubs and superhighways and the consumers of Cloud-based content. GCX maintains extensive peering and interconnects at most leading Internet exchanges around the world. Through these, the Company offers unrivalled minimal-hop access to 1 billion+ Internet users across the booming Asia and Middle East markets connecting them to content and Cloud services hosted in Europe, US and beyond.

