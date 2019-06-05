Synergis Software Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Outstanding Customer-Service in the Global Engineering Information Management Market

Synergis Software's Adept solution helps organizations connect their people to engineering and business critical information throughout capital and as-built projects

SANTA CLARA, California, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of global Engineering Information Management (EIM) solutions recognizes Synergis Software with the 2018 Global Customer Service Leadership Award for the EIM market. Synergis was honored for its long-standing commitment to offering a simple, powerful way to connect people to documents and information anywhere, anytime. Its Synergis Adept suite of software automates time-killing manual processes, streamlines collaboration among global teams, and delivers a unified, central repository-a single source of truth-for capital projects and as-built information.

Frost & Sullivan reports that many large companies in asset-intensive and process-driven industries often opt to develop their own in-house engineering information management solution because of the perceived complexity of commercial solutions, and their desire to reuse existing solutions. Others believe they can make do with off-the-shelf enterprise content management software. Their study shows, however, that these general-purpose solutions are rarely adequate for most engineering applications. EIM solutions have to be sophisticated enough to support enterprise-wide processes, including workflows that span projects and disciplines, departments and sites, and offer document and revision control, as well as integrations with computer-aided design (CAD) applications and other business systems.

"Synergis Software positions itself as a partner to its clients, from the initial planning stage through to implementation, training, and support. It deploys rapidly, limiting the impact of data migration on customer resources, and providing immediate, measurable value," said Robert Cavin, industry analyst. "Synergis Software's customer base is diverse and includes both start-ups and Fortune 500 companies, allowing the company to develop the agility to guide companies across the spectrum through the potentially disruptive process of integrating all their engineering information. What has been most impressive is the number of high profile process-driven companies who are willing to share the success they've realized through their partnership with Synergis and the Adept solution and the high level of admiration they express about the company's people, service and support."

The critical nature of a company's proprietary information makes it essential to employ a modern EIM solution to maintain data integrity and security. Synergis' unique "wrap around" vaulting methodology provides the necessary security and control without encrypting or scrambling the folder structure or filenames, and without importing the documents into a proprietary database.

"Synergis Software makes clients' proprietary, mission-critical documents accessible at all times, ensuring a customer's intellectual property (IP) is always retrievable, even if they choose to move their information to another repository," noted Robert Cavin. "The company's practice of supporting multiple design and business applications offers frictionless integration with the world's most popular CAD and enterprise business solutions."

Additionally, the company's Adept Integrator product delivers an out-of-the-box platform that makes it easy to integrate enterprise resource planning, project management and controls, work order management, geographic information systems (GIS) and financial systems-with Adept and with each other. Adept Integrator enables customers to automate data flows between disparate information sources, streamlining projects and improving data accuracy.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has maintained consistently high standards for customer service quality that resulted in trusted and strategic relationships. The company leverages customer feedback, demonstrates superior speed/timeliness, ensures frictionless interaction, provides outstanding price/performance value, offers a rich customer purchase/ownership experience, and has raised its overall brand equity.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Synergis Software is the developer of the Synergis Adept engineering information management solution. A pioneer in the industry, Synergis Adept enables companies with complex engineering and business information to achieve faster access to documents anywhere, ensure version control, automate workflow, and facilitate collaboration throughout the product lifecycle. With a 30 year history and proven track record of delivering an outstanding customer experience, the people at Synergis Software help organizations transform their business advantage, productivity, and profitability using proven software solutions and implementation processes.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

