The new net metering tariff will be equal to market prices and will go into force as soon as the Albanian government approves it. According to a local interest group led by Albanian company EuroElektra, that could happen within the next two weeks. Overall, the scheme could facilitate the installation of around 200 MW of solar power.Albania's Ministry of Energy and Industry will likely approve a new net metering scheme for renewable energy projects no larger than 500 kW (AC) by this week or the next, according to Elton Cekrezi, the CEO of Albanian solar project developer and PV product distributor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...