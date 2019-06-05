sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,35 Euro		+0,068
+2,06 %
WKN: A14MRK ISIN: US25400W1027 Ticker-Symbol: 4MD 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,836
3,895
14:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC
DIGITAL TURBINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL TURBINE INC3,35+2,06 %