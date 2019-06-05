Aspo Oyj: Positive decision for Aspo Plc in Telko's administrative proceedings concerning the surtax imposed by Customs

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

June 5, 2019 at 3 pm



Positive decision for Aspo Plc in Telko's administrative proceedings concerning the surtax imposed by Customs

The administrative lawsuit initiated by Telko, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aspo Plc, concerning the surtax imposed by Customs has been processed. The administrative lawsuit was related to goods imported by Telko in 2013 and 2014, of which Customs imposed a surtax of EUR 1.7 million. The surtax of EUR 1.7 million has been expensed in 2015.

The decision of the Administrative Court on April 2, 2019, reduced the amount of the payment to approximately EUR 60,000 and since the appeal time has now expired, the decision has become final.

The positive decision will improve Aspo's operating profit by approximately EUR 0.2 million and financial income by approximately EUR 1.4 million in Q2 2019. The impact on earnings per share is approximately 5 cents per share.