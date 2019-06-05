The Stock Day Podcast Hosts NaturalShrimp Inc. to Discuss Upcoming Production Stages

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NaturalShrimp Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a publicly traded Aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. Founder and CEO, Bill Williams, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Williams to provide an update on the Company's current projects. Williams explained that NaturalShrimp has completed final testing on their equipment and is now beginning production. New equipment is coming in, as well as saltwater and additional shrimp. "When we get into full production, we will be raising 5,000-6,000 pounds of shrimp per week," stated Williams.

Jolly then asked about the Company's new water systems. Williams explained that the water systems used in production are electrified systems which help to control ammonia and bacteria. "It kills 99% of all bacteria," explained Williams.

Jolly then asked about the Company's production and upcoming revenues. Williams explained that the development of the system took years to complete, and they are finally reaching the full production stage. He shared that they expect to reach full production by the end of the year. Williams also explained that new projects are currently in the works that will add significant value in the near future, including the addition of new facilities.

Williams then explained the Company's process for growing shrimp. Essentially, shrimp are brought into the facility at 28 days old and are raised until maturity, which occurs around 14 weeks of age.

Jolly then asked about the Company's upcoming goals. Williams explained that the Company has numerous projects in the works, including new facilities and reaching full production.

To close the interview Williams shared that the Company has gone through years of development and testing and is now looking forward to reaching full production this year. "This is all a process and it takes time," stated Williams.

