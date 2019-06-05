Cherwell Software, LLC, ('Cherwell') a global leader in service management, and Pink Elephant EMEA, the international business innovator and Information Technology (IT) consultancy firm based in the Netherlands, South Africa, and the UK, announced a collaboration to help business IT organizations implement business transformation.

The partnership between Pink EMEA and Cherwell builds on a successful five-year collaboration in South Africa. The two companies will leverage their experience to ensure that customers in the EMEA region benefit through efficient deployment of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management. Pink South Africa has a team in place already comprised of certified Cherwell engineers and instructors to support the initiative. The use of regional Pink consultants will improve customer experience through clear process and technology alignment in the implementation.

Most recently, Pink and Cherwell won a contract to provide IT service management services to VGZ, one of the largest non-profit health insurers in the Netherlands. VGZ is actively working on maximizing efficiency and optimizing IT delivery. An additional goal is to deliver a solution that could provide a service platform for the entire business.

"Pink Elephant EMEA has always been at the forefront of the development and implementation of service management processes," said Rob van Rinsum, regional director for Pink Netherlands. "Our relationship with Cherwell is an exciting development to offer clients: it is a true one-stop shop for service management within the IT department, as well as other parts of the organization like human resources and facility management."

"We are pleased to partner with Pink Elephant EMEA to advise organizations in transforming their business through intelligent automation, integration, and better experiences for employees and, ultimately, customers," said Oliver Krebs, vice president of EMEA sales for Cherwell. "Cherwell brings the expertise of ITSM to transform the IT organization beyond the IT function."

Pink Elephant introduced ITIL, about 30 years ago. Making ITIL a success, Pink gained a lot of experience designing and implementing processes and tools. Today, Pink EMEA has robust professional services, education, and consulting services. Specifically, in the Netherlands, Pink is also known as a leading Cloud Service Integrator, focused on outsourcing. Pink Elephant South Africa is also host to the Global Service Center, supporting clients worldwide in multiple languages.

Cherwell offers a concurrent (shared) licensing model that provides a cost-effective alternative to named licensing. Customer-friendly, inclusive pricing means that portal users, manager approvals, password resets, and other automation and integrations do not require additional licenses.

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell's adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.cherwell.com.

About Pink Elephant EMEA

Pink Elephant EMEA is an international business innovator and knowledge leader in the field of business transformation. With IT, outsourcing, consulting and education services in the Netherlands, UK and South Africa, Pink Elephant EMEA enables clients to translate knowledge and creativity within their organization into results. Beginning with its foundation in 1980, Pink Elephant has perceived the synergy between man and IT as the most important tool for businesses to innovate and increase their competitive advantage. Expect more. Expect Pink.

