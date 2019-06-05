Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Investorideas.com, one of the first investor news resources covering renewable energy stocks releases a snapshot featuring CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK), reporting on the continued sales growth seen for energy software solutions companies as the technology becomes more widely available and easier to adopt.

In a recent report from Global Industry Journal, The Global Carbon and Energy Software Market Research Report 2019, "The global Carbon and Energy Software market has been growing with steady revenue outcomes for the last decade, however it is anticipated to develop more vigorously in the forecast period as rapidly elevating Carbon and Energy Software demand, raw material affluence, stable financial structure, technological advancements, favorable trade policies, and product awareness are boosting growth in the Carbon and Energy Software market. Also, the market has the potential to become one of the most remunerative industries that are consequently influencing global revenue generation and economic structure."

Click the attached link to Obtain complete insights into the Global Carbon and Energy Software Market Study.

CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK), a microgrid and custom electrical equipment company with advanced engineering, software and controls for innovative distributed energy resource management systems, recently announced record equipment sales and shipments for the month of May.

Equipment sales for the month of May were more than $1 million, as compared with equipment sales of $431,000 during the first three months of 2019. In total, equipment sales for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 are projected to exceed $1.5 million. Equipment Sales for CleanSpark's fiscal year are on track to exceed prior estimates of $4 million.

CleanSpark's contracted backlog for equipment has also increased to $6.1 million, an increase of over $2 million since March 31, 2019.

"Continued demand for our sophisticated DER management systems continues to increase, and we are rapidly increasing our backlog and accelerating the conversion of backlog into revenue," commented CEO of CleanSpark, Matthew Schultz. "While the timing of shipments and other factors beyond our control will continue to cause quarter-to-quarter variability in our revenue, the overall trajectory is accelerating in an encouraging manner."

It is expected we will continue to see growth in sales and acquisitions in the energy software solutions sector throughout 2019 as the cost of oil and gas and the demand for energy efficient solutions becomes paramount for both large and small scale company success.

Read the full article at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2019/renewable-energy/06050EnergySolutionsSoftware.asp

For investors following solar and renewable energy stocks visit the Investorideas.com stock directory. Learn more about investing in renewable energy at www.renewableenergysstocks.com

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

https://www.investorideas.com/About/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Disclosure: this article featuring (OTCQB: CLSK) is a paid for service on Investorideas.com (two thousand one hundred twenty) by a third party.

More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com

Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Social Media

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45314