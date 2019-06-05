Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing Sublime Canna. The award-winning cannabis manufacturing company located in California, has made headlines for the launch of Dosies, a cannabis-infused mint that's both designed to be a throwback to the days of Tic Tacs and a way to consistently microdose specific cannabinoids.

Unlike many edibles manufacturers, novelty isn't the company's only differentiating factor. The experienced team goes out of their way to create products that are difficult to manufacture with consistency, which creates a moat or barrier to entry for competitors.

The company's Tic Tac-like cannabis mints are only the beginning of what's to come after the company brought on LJ Buffardi as its Vice President of Edibles Development. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Buffardi, along with his family members, sold Ferrara Candy to Ferrero, the Italian maker of Nutella and Tic Tacs, for an undisclosed amount.

"When he was young, his family made him sweep the floors, fill the scaffolding, clean the machines, run the machines, make the candy and sell the candy," said Sublime CEO Alex Fang in an exclusive interview with CFN Media at its Los Angeles studios. "He's been VP of Sales for Ferrara, and he has also been the Treasurer, so he understands the whole business. But most importantly, he loves making candy."





Ferrara is well known for creating many innovative candies that have been enjoyed for generations, including Lemon Heads and Atomic Fireballs. Mr. Buffardi brings this same passion for creating innovative candies to the cannabis industry, where edibles are only starting to transform into a multi-billion dollar segment of the market.

The market for cannabis edibles is expected to quadruple to $4.1 billion by 2022, according to Arcview Market Research, which has created enormous opportunities for cannabis manufacturers.

Sublime believes that the key to success is marketing to individuals in their 30s or 40s that aren't necessarily looking to get really 'high'. Instead, they are more focused on using microdosing methods to enhance their lives on a day-to-day basis. To this end, the company plans on labeling individual Dosies with CBD, THC, CBN or other micro-cannabinoids to provide an unparalleled experience for consumers.

More than Just Edibles

Sublime's edibles ambitions come after its success in other segments of the market over the past several quarters.

The company's Fuzzies brand of pre-rolls was carefully developed to provide a unique and consistent experience that's the same every time. Unlike many other pre-roll brands, it's not designed to compete against any house brands that dispensaries already sell - it's capable of supporting its own brand category and adds value for the dispensary.

When developing vape cartridges, the company realized that it couldn't differentiate itself by marketing 'premium flower' sourced from major vendors. The team instead took every terpene they could isolate and extracted them in different ways to create a matrix. After carefully consuming and recording each experience, the team came up with their own formulations that elicit certain moods or feelings with distinct smells and flavors.

Potential Investment Opportunity

Sublime raised $13.5 million in private placements prior to its Series B and they're closing another $30 million round over the coming weeks. Using these funds, the company hopes to scale up its operations to compete with some of the larger manufacturers in California's market.

Investors may want to keep an eye on the company as it looks to go public over the near-term, especially given its experienced management team and numerous catalysts ahead.

