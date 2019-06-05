The Board of Directors of Securitas AB (publ) has Resolved to Repurchase the Company's own Shares to Ensure the Company's Undertakings Under Share-related Incentive Programs

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Securitas AB (publ) ("Securitas") has resolved, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 6 May 2019, to acquire the company's own shares of series B on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the acquisition is to ensure Securitas' undertakings in respect of share-related or share-based incentive programs (other than delivery of shares to participants of incentive programs), including covering social security costs.

The acquisition may commence on 5 June 2019 and shall end no later than 1 May 2020 and will be administrated by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB), which, based on the trading order given by Securitas to SEB, will take trading decisions independently of Securitas with regard to the timing of the acquisition.

Acquisition may comprise a maximum of 1,000,000 series B shares on one or several occasions and shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for Issuers. The acquisitions will be made at a price per share within the from time to time registered trading interval. Payment for the shares will be made in cash. Reporting will take place through the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The total number of shares in Securitas amounts to 365,058,897, of which 17,142,600 shares of series A and 347,916,297 are shares of series B. At the time of this press release the company holds no own shares. In the event of a fully executed share repurchase, the company will own shares representing maximum 0.3 per cent of the issued shares in the company.

Information:

Micaela Sjökvist

Head of Investor Relations

Securitas AB

Mobile: +46-76-116-7443

E-mail: micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

