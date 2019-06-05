True Closed-loop Process Empowers Marketers to Optimize the Customer Journey from Anonymous to Known

RedPoint Global, a top provider of customer data platform (CDP) and customer engagement technologies, today announced the RedPoint Digital Acquisition Platform for targeted ad experiences, a solution that will simplify the process of data activation and personalization across the digital ecosystem. This solution enables RedPoint Global customers to directly access and control granular data to dynamically determine the next-best offer to serve in ad networks. This means brands can define an audience once and then deliver an offer or message to any number of touchpoints, with a closed-loop of response data returned back that provides for optimized interaction, re-targeting and increased contextual relevancy of the next-best message or offer. The solution enables marketers to seamlessly manage communications across all online and offline touchpoints. The solution gives ownership of the full customer relationship (acquisition to retention) and digital ecosystem (website, mobile apps, email, ad networks, social) to the brand marketer.

Using the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub, a marketer selects a first-party audience, which is dynamically onboarded for activation in downstream ad platforms and networks (e.g. SSPs, DSPs, providers like Google and Facebook, and many others) and hyper-personalized ad targeting. Audience details from these providers are dynamically returned to RedPoint for measurement, re-targeting, and additional real-time website optimization of the customer journey. The solution offers marketers better insight into visitor profiles, interests, and activities when on a brand website for more effective personalization and engagement through virtually any type of delivery system.

"Having an accurate, comprehensive, and in-depth customer record that is available in real time to any interaction touchpoint is critical in empowering brands to compete based on customer experience," said Dale Renner, CEO and co-founder of RedPoint Global. "Previously, marketers lacked control over their data and advertising platforms, and had no reliable way of matching downstream interactions back to the CDP. The RedPoint Digital Acquisition Platform helps brands simplify and optimize interactions with true measurement and optimization for all data at the speed and scale required to improve customer engagement."

The connection of the CDP, real-time decisioning, and demand side platform (DSP) functionality greatly simplifies the traditional value chain of onboarding, activation, acquisition, and measurement for marketers, creating a closed-loop process that can be optimized based on true attribution.

As third-party demographic data and behavioral data is appended and continuously updated to the CDP environment, marketers have the precise data that enables them to customize the journey at every step along the way, including those spanning anonymous-to-known states. The granularity of the data available helps brands best understand in real-time consumer preferences, intent and changing behaviors throughout the buyer journey.

"The traditional approach to programmatic advertising is broken, requiring brands to invest in multiple disparate technologies to manually stitch together disparate customer profiles without a high level of success," noted David Daniels, CEO of The Relevancy Group. "This closed-loop process allows for a much more seamless and efficient experience in digital customer engagement while helping organizations streamline resources and budgets to gain the most impact."

