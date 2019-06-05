Global automotive and insurance industry leader turns Solera over to Jeff Tarr with his full support

Solera Holdings Founder and Former Chairman CEO Tony Aquila is proud that he is leaving Solera Holdings, Inc. ("Solera") as the global leader in risk and asset management data software and as the preeminent service solutions (SaaS) for the automotive and insurance industries. He announced his retirement from Solera and his full support for new CEO Jeff Tarr to succeed him.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005274/en/

Tony Aquila (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2005, Aquila has brought about a digital evolution of the insurance industry, starting with the processing of insurance claims. During Aquila's tenure, the company grew into a global giant employing over 7,000 employees in 93 countries.

Today, Solera's offerings bring together insurers, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, and participants throughout the supply chain; creating a digital marketplace that empowers the customer to manage the entire life of their vehicle in a single platform.

"It is always a hard decision to leave such a special place as Solera, but I am ready for my next chapter professionally," said Aquila. "I will be forever proud of what we accomplished at Solera. I wish new CEO and board director Jeff Tarr and the amazing Solera team well as they embark on a very bright future."

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. Solera is active in over 90 countries across six continents. Solera has over 235,000 customers and partners, including many of the largest U.S. and European P&C insurance companies and most of the world's largest vehicle OEMs, as well as national governments, financial institutions, vehicle dealership, vehicle repair shops, salvage yards, and vehicle buyers and sellers. For more information, please visit www.solera.com.

About Tony Aquila

Tony Aquila is an inventor with over 100 patents, a serial entrepreneur, and dealmaker with over 70 transactions worth $15 billion in transaction value. Prior to founding Solera, Aquila served in executive positions with Mitchell International, Inc.; Ensera, Inc.; and MaxMeyer. In 2013, Aquila received the Ernst Young's 2013 Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Technology category.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005274/en/

Contacts:

For Solera:

Alan Fleischmann

(202) 776-7776

solera@laurelstrategies.com

For Mr. Aquila:

Michael Nyman/Ross Johnson

The Acceleration Community of Companies

(310) 780-8117

Ross.Johnson@theacceleration.com