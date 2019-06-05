Riffyn, a leading provider of cloud-based scientific process design and data analytics, announces a multi-year partnership with world-leading biotech company Novozymes which secures use of Riffyn as a pillar in its digital strategy for global R&D.

In the past two years, Novozymes has realized significant benefits to its R&D capabilities and outcomes. Today, several hundred researchers at Novozymes use Riffyn to collaborate on the design of experiments and structured data collection for advanced analytics. Riffyn supports hundreds of processes and several thousand experiments across almost all scientific domains at Novozymes.

"Riffyn facilitates collaboration on experiment execution and data analysis across our global R&D sites. It plays an important role for us in our journey towards data driven discovery. Riffyn delivers clean, analysis-ready data to our data lake in real-time, which our scientists are able to immediately harness for sophisticated data analytics," says Torben Vedel Borchert, Vice President, Novozymes Discovery.

Novozymes has realized significant benefits to its R&D capabilities and outcomes including:

Real-time access to clean, integrated data for advanced data analytics

Faster learning cycles spanning cross-functional teams and global R&D sites

Integration of Riffyn within an open ecosystem of data lake and data analytics technologies

"Novozymes' pioneering digitalization efforts have defined a reference architecture for globally integrated data analytics in biotech R&D," says Timothy Gardner, Founder/CEO of Riffyn. "We are delighted to enter this long-term partnership with Novozymes and serve as a pillar of data analytics architecture."

Application of machine learning and AI to scientific R&D data has been hampered, to date, by the heterogeneity of data and the constant change of R&D processes. Researchers commonly report spending 80% of their data analysis time cleaning and preparing data. Traditional data systems have failed to address these issues because they lack the structure, flexibility, or data accessibility needed for fast-paced R&D cycles and modern data analytics. Riffyn resolves these issues with "scientific blueprints," a patented computer-aided-design approach to science that breaks down silos to deliver clean, contextualized, and connected data. Riffyn automatically integrates heterogeneous scientific data in real time to feed machine-learning and AI while continuously adapting to changing R&D processes.

About Novozymes (www.novozymes.com)

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, the company improves industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, Novozymes' bio-innovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits.

About Riffyn (www.riffyn.com)

Riffyn's pioneering software-as-a-service platform for scientific experimentation solves previously intractable data fragmentation and data sharing problems in R&D organizations. Using patented technology based on "scientific blueprints," Riffyn breaks down data silos to provide deeply integrated data sets for real-time analysis and global access. Riffyn supports eight of the top 15 global biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food technology firms.

