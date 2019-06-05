Regulatory News:

Today, at its new Paris Innovation Campus, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) inaugurates Accelair, its entity dedicated exclusively to deeptech start-ups. In line with its open innovation strategy, the Group offers selected start-ups, access to experimental spaces as well as a support program with Air Liquide experts, all with the aim of accelerating time-to-market of their offer.

Accelair will host start-ups developing breakthrough technologies in areas related to energy and environmental transition, industry 4.0, aerospace, agribusiness, and healthcare. It will welcome approximately twenty start-ups, which will benefit from dedicated workspaces such as individualized experimentation laboratories, collaborative spaces, a fab lab and a pitch zone. Moreover, this new accelerator will include a personalized support program with Air Liquide experts and partners, with the aim to enable start-ups to reduce the time required to industrialize their offer.

Air Liquide's innovation strategy is based on a collaborative approach and includes stakeholders of the ecosystems where the Group operates, such as universities and technology institutes, industrial partners and start-ups.

This new facility, supported by the Île-de-France region, was inaugurated in the presence of Mrs Alexandra Dublanche, Vice-President of the Île-de-France region.

François Darchis, Senior Vice-President and member of the Air Liquide Group Executive Committee, supervising innovation, said: "Our innovation strategy leverages our footprint in the ecosystems where we evolve. Our Paris Innovation Campus, located on the "Plateau de Saclay", benefits from numerous collaborations with academics, industrial companies and start-ups. The welcoming of deeptech start-ups on our campus reinforces and completes our overall approach. More than ever, it demonstrates how embedding innovation within local territories is a key factor of success."

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

