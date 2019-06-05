Montechain: The World's First Blockchain-Based Broker Sharing Platform Was Born

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / On June 1, 2019, Eastern Time, MonteChain's global branding video (MON, MonteWallet, MonteCity series) was shown on the NASDAQ screen in the United States.The big screen on the tower of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in Times Square, New York, is seen as a symbol of success and wealth. It is called the "first screen in the world". MonteChain's strong landing on the Nasdaq in New York marks the world. The broker digital sharing platform was officially released to the world, showing the world the ambition of MonteChain's international strategic layout.

MonteChain's goal is to create a foundational chain for global brokerage data services. Designed to create a credible data value system, using fair blockchain technology, advanced peer-to-peer settlement capabilities, and a shared network of global brokerage domains. MonteChain solves the problem of trust, division of labor and settlement of the global brokerage industry in Internet collaboration. Further promote the global synergy of the brokerage industry, and at the same time establish a global brokerage credit file through blockchain non-tamperable technology, thereby promoting the transparency, openness and synergy of the brokerage industry. Reinventing the global broker service system and commission distribution, peer-to-peer transactions and trust authorization guarantees, which can be B2C, C2C or B2B. By building a blockchain brokerage service network, Uber and brokerage fields are built in real estate, insurance, finance, entertainment, travel, and buyer. Airbnb.

MonteChain uses a globally distributed governance structure and a global technology and management team.In the team structure, the Singapore team is responsible for global ecological development, Korea is responsible for technological innovation and data security, the Australian team is responsible for global node governance, the Macau team is responsible for broker services and investor service centers, and the Hong Kong team is responsible for brand communication and media operations.At present, the technical team is all from the blockchain industry, and the experience of the team is more than 4 years. Most of the team operators come from the blockchain media and community platforms at home and abroad.Founder is a blockchain development engineer and intelligent contract engineer. He is currently responsible for the application architecture design, core code development and technical research of the Montechain project platform. The blockchain is combined with the application scenario through technical innovation, and is responsible for the district. The implementation of the blockchain application and the strategic planning responsible for the overall architecture of the system.

1. Montechain Technical Architecture

MonteChain uses blockchain technology to establish trust relationships between the two parties, reduce credit risk, improve contract efficiency, improve transaction efficiency, two-way anonymity mechanism, build credit trading system, transaction process and payment security and efficient, Token incentive policy and other blockchain technologies. In the MonteChain blockchain system, each individual node has complete system information and all information is traceable.The application of blockchain technology to the real economy will have many commercial values such as connecting the social economy, improving asset management efficiency, intelligent social assets, and optimizing social structure.

2. Montechain Publish The First Application

Recently, Montechain launched the world's first broker digital sharing platform Monte City, Monte City through the integration of industry brokers, providing blockchain-based brokerage services, joining the Monte City brokers can get a platform to centralize point-to-point real-time settlement services, a Platform services such as station-based service resource sharing services, maximum commissions for multiple VIP rooms, and low thresholds for dividends are available. Currently, Monte City has established brokerage service centers in Macau, Korea, and Singapore.

3. MonteChain Memorabilia

08; On May 18th, MonteChain and XOXOEX platform reached a cooperation and signed a contract, and will land on the XOXOEX platform in June.

08; On May 19th, Kunnsec, a well-known blockchain code auditing agency, conducted a security audit of MonteChain and issued a smart contract security audit report.The audit content includes MonToken smart contract, MonLockupTeam smart contract, MonLockupFund smart contract program language source code, security coding, source code security status assessment, security vulnerabilities in the location source code, analysis of vulnerability risks, etc. The audit result is five stars, all of which reach Blockchain security standards.Knownsec is one of the earliest network security companies in the world to propose cloud monitoring and cloud defense concepts.

08; On May 20th, Law Office of Elwaleed Ahmed & Associates of the United States issued a global compliance statement for MonteChain.Elwaleed Ahmed Law Firm issued a legal opinion on Token's non-securities nature in accordance with the regulations, and a White Paper Legal and Lawyer's Opinion, indicating that the attributes of Monte and the issued tokens are not of a securities nature and allow operations in countries such as the United States.

08; On May 26th, it was registered globally at Monte Wallet, and the official version of APP 1.1 was released.Monte Wallet is positioned as an international professional blockchain asset management service platform, focusing on trading and financial management.Committed to providing safe and reliable asset management services and rich blockchain services to users around the world.

08; MonteChain application token MON will be the world's first XOXOEX trading platform on June 11th. XOXOEX is powered by Firecoin Cloud to share the world's top trading depth.

At the same time, MonteChain launched three platforms, Monte City, Monte Wallet and Monte LABS, starting from 2019. MonteChain builds a global broker-sharing network dedicated to global real estate brokerage, insurance brokerage, financial brokerage, entertainment brokerage, travel brokerage, and buying. The brokerage field, such as hand brokers and marriage brokers, build a distributed network collaboration platform for brokers based on blockchain-based user globalization, information globalization, transaction globalization, and asset circulation globalization.

