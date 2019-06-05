Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed exploration drilling at its Highland Gold project in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. In January of this year, the Company reported a 9.14 metre intersection grading 23.22 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) from a program of percussion Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drilling (see Transition news release dated January 14, 2019). In the fall of 2018, the Company initiated an approximate 1,000 metre program of percussion drilling to test a cluster of high-grade showings within a roughly 5 square kilometer portion of the property highlighted by till sampling. This program however was not completed due to the onset of winter conditions. The Company plans to continue the program this spring by completing an additional 15-20 holes totaling approximately 1,000 metres using an air powered Reverse Circulation (RC) drill. Additional work planned during the summer includes investigating other portions of its more than 100 square kilometer land position in the region.

Transition CEO Scott McLean commented, "The Highland property has returned some of the highest grades of gold the Company has drilled to date and we are excited to resume our exploration efforts on the Property to further evaluate the more than 30 known high-grade showings. In addition, the extensive stream sediment and till gold anomalies identified by our work supports the presence of large-scale mineralized systems with gold interpreted to have been sourced from multiple structures. The work planned for this summer will help us better understand the scale and economic potential of these systems."

The Highland Gold Property

The property consists of approximately 107 square kilometres of staked and optioned mining licenses on crown land approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the city of Sydney, Nova Scotia (Figure 1). It covers a cluster of high-grade gold occurrences in a portion of the Avalon terrain that has seen very limited exploration. Rocks of similar age and formation are known to host significant gold deposits in the Carolinas, Newfoundland and the British Isles. The regional geologic framework in Cape Breton is interpreted by Transition to be similar to that hosting First Mining Gold's Hope Brook deposit in Newfoundland (844,000 ounces of gold grading 4.77 g/t gold in the Indicated Resource category and 110,000 ounces grading 4.11 g/t gold in the Inferred Resource category³) and Oceana Gold's Haile Mine in South Carolina (3.32 million ounces grading 1.77 g/t gold in the Measured and Indicated Resource category and 0.6 million ounces grading 1.4 g/t gold in the Inferred Resource category4).

Figure 1: Property Location





Qualified Person

The technical elements of this press release have been approved by Mr. Greg Collins, P.Geo. (APGO, APGNS), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Historical assay results cited above have not been verified by the Qualified Person.

Transition Metals Corp

Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into discoveries. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

