Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTCQB: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") has discovered a new zone of copper mineralization on its 100% owned Chapitos Copper-Gold project, near Chala, Southern Peru.

CEO John Williamson commented, "Our methodical and systematic approach to exploration on the Chapitos project has been very rewarding and has resulted in the discovery of another new zone of completely unrecognized mineralization. Planning is already underway to follow-up on these very strong results at the Largo zone."

The newly discovered Largo Zone is situated in the northeast corner of the large 22,000-hectare Chapitos property. Reconnaissance exploration work identified a significant zone of widespread, malachite stained andesites, from which 27 rock-chip samples were collected. Although selective in nature, the rock samples collectively averaged 1.55 % copper with individual samples up to 6.44 % copper, defining a 2.8 km by 1.8 km mineralized zone that remains open in all directions.

Camino will continue to evaluate this new discovery as part of the 2019 exploration program that will include detailed mapping, chip/channel and trench sampling, and geophysics in conjunction with work already planned for the recently discovered Lidia copper-gold zone (see March 28th news release). The discovery of these two new zones outside of the main Diva and Atajo Trends show the strong discovery potential of the Chapitos copper-gold project.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

Resident and CEO

For Further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director

jeremyy@metalsgroup.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45305