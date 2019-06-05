sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,068 Euro		-0,001
-1,45 %
WKN: A116E1 ISIN: CA1380502080 Ticker-Symbol: XC01 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,069
0,083
15:36
0,07
0,085
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION0,068-1,45 %