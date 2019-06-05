The "Market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients in United Kingdom Forecast and Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK pharmaceutical market is expected to continue with good growth patterns in the coming years. Considered to be very important for the UK economy, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sector of the pharmaceutical industry accounts for nearly 15 percent of the overall European API market, growing at a steady rate in 2017. In the coming years, it is expected that the UK API market will continue to grow at this moderate growth rate with a CAGR of just over 3.5%.

The author analyzes the market for APIs in United Kingdom in its research report Market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients in United Kingdom Forecast and Analysis 2018. The data covered in this report ranges from 2008 till 2020. Let us take a look at what the report focusses on.

The report begins with an introduction to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and then moves on to briefly analyze the global market for active pharmaceutical ingredients. We include an overview of the global market for APIs and a look at the global market's revenues.

Section D of the report analyzes the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients in Europe through an industry overview, industry revenues, and a look at the various therapeutic applications of APIs in the European region. Impacts on the European active pharmaceutical ingredients market are also analyzed.

With section E, we begin our analysis of the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients in United Kingdom. This section analyzes the industry through basic statistics and industry revenues. Industry segmentation through the biotech segment and the synthetic API market in United Kingdom is included in the report, along with a forecast of the industry till 2020.

An analysis of the major industry players, both global and domestic, are included in the report. The major players are analyzed through a business segment profile, a look at their major products and services, and a SWOT analysis. The analysis looks at the top companies operating in the UK API market.

Research methodology for the report concludes this comprehensive report on the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients in United Kingdom till 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

C. Global Market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

C.1 Industry Overview

C.2 Industry Revenues

D. Market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in Europe

D.1 Industry Overview

D.2 Industry Revenues

D.3 Therapeutic Applications of API in Europe

D.4 Impacts on the Industry

E. Market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in United Kingdom

E.1 Industry Overview

E.2 Industry Revenues

F. API Market in United Kingdom: Industry Segmentation

F.1 Overview

F.2 Biotech API Market in UK

F.3 Synthetic API Market in UK

G. Major Industry Players

G.1 Allergan Plc

G.2 BASF SE

G.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

G.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

G.5 Lonza Group AG

G.6 Lupin Limited

G.7 Novartis AG

G.8 Pfizer Inc.

G.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

G.10 Cipla Ltd

G.11 Medtronic Plc

G.12 Mylan Inc

G.13 Ranbaxy Laboratories

