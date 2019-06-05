Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Secures Order for Ultera(R) Emission Package Design for California Water District

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order from a Southern California water district for the Phase 1 design of an innovative Ultera after-treatment system for two 800-horsepower Caterpillar engines. This effort will involve an inventive scale-up of nearly twice the size of the largest system produced by Tecogen to date. Following the design phase Tecogen will manufacture two complete Ultera kits for use in the District's water pumping system and will be the first Ultera application to an entirely new engine plant. The District completed a thorough evaluation of both natural gas engine and electric motor options and concluded that the gas option was preferable for various reasons including resiliency during grid outages. When the systems are operational, the District is planning to contract with the local Caterpillar dealer to maintain the systems.

"The District has had a very positive experience with Ultera retrofits in the past and is quite confident in maintaining compliance with the strict emissions regulations in the region," said Robert Panora, President and COO. "We were especially pleased that the local Caterpillar dealer is involved and will maintain the engine and emission control systems."

"We are excited to expand our Ultera system product line to accommodate extra-large engines. This should broaden our markets to include higher capacity gensets, CHP, and other engine-powered platforms," said Benjamin Locke, CEO.

Tecogen's Ultera emissions technology is a proprietary emission control system that provides fuel cell-like environmental performance. The technology has been commercially deployed on hundreds of stationary engine systems including Ford, General Motors, Generac, Caterpillar, and more recently on a Mistubushi engine to reduce emissions from forklifts. Tecogen has demonstrated the effectiveness and feasibility of adapting Ultera to gasoline vehicles as described in a 2018 SAE World Congress paper.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

