Hamilton-based brand introduces session mead in time for summer

Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - On June 7, Royal Canadian Mead will hit LCBO shelves across Ontario with the launch of their first release, Feels Like Friday, a hopped buckwheat session mead. The Niagara-born and Hamilton-based brand is focused on creating mead of the highest quality by using the freshest local ingredients. The crisp, Canadian meads are brewed in Hamilton using modern brewing techniques developed over a long year of prototyping and innovation.

Mead is a fermented honey drink that has existed for thousands of years and is the world's oldest alcoholic beverage. Royal Canadian Mead is introducing the next generation of craft mead to Canada, developing a new style of session brews that are bright, balanced and refreshing - a contemporary take on a timeless drink.

Royal Canadian Mead is brewed to a final ABV between 5-6%, much lower than most traditional wine-like meads and, unlike most meads, it is carbonated. The first release in the Royal Canadian Mead lineup, Feels Like Friday, is crisp, dry and refreshing with subtle floral and citrus-hop notes, making it a perfect sipper for an afternoon on the patio or dock.

"Our team has spent the last year researching and developing a modern approach to mead," says Matt Gibson, President at Royal Canadian Mead. "By using cider and beer-brewing techniques, sourcing 100% Ontario honey and focusing on crisp, low-sweetness styles, we're confident our session meads will rank among the best craft beer and cider."

Every honey varietal has its own distinct flavour, colour, and aromas based on what the bees pollinated, making mead a perfect foundation for creative flavour combinations and inventive food pairings. RCM's opening lineup includes meads made with Buckwheat, Clover and Canola honeys, with plans to experiment with a variety of single-origin varietals, as well as fresh fruits in the future. Mead has also been called the world's "greenest booze" due to its low-impact production and supply chain, supporting the declining bee population. An added bonus: mead is also low in sugar and naturally gluten free.



Feels Like Friday is the first release from Royal Canadian Mead



About Royal Canadian Mead

Royal Canadian Mead is dedicated to crafting innovative beverages for modern drinkers. We believe mead is deserving of a seat at the table alongside the best craft beer and ciders. We've developed a new style of session brews that are bright, balanced and refreshing - made with Canadian honey and the freshest seasonal ingredients. Royal Canadian Mead is brewed in Hamilton, using fresh, all-natural ingredients. Royal Canadian Mead is available at LCBO stores across Ontario, as well as some of the best bars and restaurants in the province.

