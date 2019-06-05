-- MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize game-changing technologies throughout the medical industry

-- MySpine MC named 2019's "Best Healthcare Navigation Robotics Solution"

Medacta International, an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques, today announced its MySpine Midline Cortical (MC) platform has been recognized as this year's "Best Healthcare Navigation Robotics Solution" by MedTech Breakthrough. MySpine MC is Medacta's patient-matched, 3D printed solution in the midline cortical approach, tailored to the patient's anatomy to allow for greater accuracy in pedicle screw positioning through pre-operative planning and intra-operative guidance tools. Medacta's Midline Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) procedure utilizes a muscle sparing, single midline incision through which all screws and interbodies are inserted, reducing operating times, radiation exposure and cost while improving predictability of clinical outcomes.

"We are honored to have MySpine MC recognized by MedTech Breakthrough as one of this year's most innovative medical technologies," said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta International. "MySpine MC combines Medacta's expertise in 3D planning tools with its industry-leading patient-matched guides to create a seamless, start-to-finish platform perfect for orthopedic surgeons looking to enter the personalized spine surgery space in the outpatient or inpatient setting."

MySpine MC was selected from more than 3,500 nominations MedTech Breakthrough received this year across its range of categories. The awards are focused on bringing public recognition to innovations disrupting the international health and medical industry.

Surgeons utilizing the MySpine platform benefit from access to a user-friendly navigation system that provides guidance and tools for every stage of the personalized spinal surgery process. This includes a pre-operative planning web portal with a detailed 3D model of the patient, developed by Medacta's engineering team via a low-dose CT scan that limits radiation exposure. The anatomical insights identified foster a deep understanding of each patient case and create an opportunity for complete personalization, utilizing both surgeon preference and detailed patient modeling to plan implant sizing and trajectory. Based on this model, the MySpine system develops 3D-printed, patient-specific guides that increase accuracy in screw positioning, creating the ideal surgical approach and a more minimally invasive procedure.

"I'm seamlessly involved in the pre-operative planning process when using the MySpine MC platform and its suite of technological tools," said Nima Salari, MD, Partner at Desert Institute for Spine Care in Phoenix. "The 3D planning tools mitigate surprises in surgery and allow me to be more confident going into the operating room, even with difficult approaches. This, alongside the patient-specific, 3D-printed guides, enables me to customize surgeries and accentuate my expertise as a personalized spinal surgeon to patients looking for a procedure completely catered to their specific anatomy."

