Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian") (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, purchased PoolSafe units for in-service use and evaluation. The PoolSafe units have been delivered to Harvest Caye, Norwegian's resort-style destination in Belize.

"The cruise line industry has always been one of the Company's top three markets of focus for our sales and revenue share partnerships," said David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe. "To add Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to our portfolio of cruise line clients is extremely rewarding and a continued validation of our business model."

The cruise industry is the fastest growing category in the leisure travel market with an estimated 27.2 million passengers cruising globally in 2018. With demand for cruising increasing 20.5% in the last five years, revenue of the global cruise industry is forecasted to reach 57 billion U.S. dollars by 2027, growing from just 23.3 billion U.S. in 2007.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

