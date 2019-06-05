MarketsandMarkets Invites Global Intelligence Leaders for Competitive and Market Intelligence Conference in Chicago

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discussing Business Intelligence methods and techniques, we are hosting our inaugural MarketsandMarkets Competitive and Market Intelligence Summit on June 13 - 14, 2019 at Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago - USA. The event will invite global market intelligence experts to address most pressing challenges & latest trends associated with market intelligence and competitive intelligence that have a huge impact on business growth, business regulations and strategic policy developments.

Download the complete agenda to identify the potential interest in the conference on this page:

https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/MarketsandMarkets-Competitive-and-Market-Intelligence-Summit/

The 2-day summit will provide a unique platform to learn new market intelligence analytical methods and techniques from leading companies like IBM, Roche, Sony Pictures Entertainment, ABB, Fujitsu, Amazon, Huawei, Wipro, Microsoft, BMW, Thermo Fisher, Dow Chemical Company and more. Over the two days, an expert speakers' panel will deep dive into market intelligence gaps in an extended value chain, proactive & reactive market intelligence. With four panel discussions and 25+ speaker presentations, the event will highlight competitive intelligence techniques, strategic Insights, customer experience improvements, and vital strategic tools impacting business growth.

Presenting case studies, insights and implementation, the summit will see William Chamberlin, a distinguished market intelligence professional from IBM Research presenting market intelligence as a tool for overall transformation; Thermo Fisher Scientific's VP, Maggie A. Pax speaking about competitive intelligence and its relevance to senior executives; and Microsoft's Jessica Williams highlighting market intelligence tools from Microsoft.

Apart from these, the summit will also address market & competitive intelligence gaps, competitive intelligence strategies, customer experience & user experience tools with the help of global practices and use cases implementations.

Conference Registration Form:

https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/MarketsandMarkets-Competitive-and-Market-Intelligence-Summit/register

You can directly email on events@marketsandmarkets.com to get more details about conference overview, registration details and complete speaker list.

