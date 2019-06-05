Vapor Smoke Shop: Ballantyne's First Smoke Shop with a CBD and Kratom Bar is Now Open in The Shoppes at Ardrey Kell

Vapor Smoke Shop Announced the Grand Opening of Their Second Store in Ballantyne, Making Ballantyne the 1st City to Have a Smoke Shop and Vape Shop with a Cannabidiol Bud Bar and Kratom Bar.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / The owners of Vapor Smoke Shop are passionate about their belief in a healthier alternative to smoking, so they have dedicated the last five years to researching, educating, and providing the highest quality of products to their customers. Their first location on Sardis Rd N has brought them a lot of success and due to high customer demands, the second location is now open at The Shoppes at Ardrey Kell - Ballantyne.

"Ballantyne needed a Vape Shop and Smoke Shop with the addition of high quality CBD and Kratom. We wanted to bring this vision under one roof for the convenience of our customers," one of the owners mentioned. Their company strives to excel at customer service, as seen from their positive feedbacks and ratings. Exceptional customer service, product knowledge, and carrying a vast variety of products is their mission.

The new location of Vapor Smoke Shop will carry the same products as the first location - from a wide selection of Glass Pipes, Vaporizers, Electronic Cigarettes, Pod based systems such as Juul, to CBD, Kratom, and an E-Juice Bar. The selection of products they offer are beyond what you see in any local shops. Some of the popular products they carry in their CBD line are: Nuleaf, Green Roads, CBDmd and Palmetto Harmony. For Electronic cigarettes, Smok, Aspire, Ijoy and GeekVape are their top sellers. The newest trend in the vaping industry is the pod based systems, which uses salt-based nicotine, such as Suorin, Juul, Juno, and Phix. If you want a healthier alternative to smoking your tobacco, you can choose from the Pax 3, Gpen or Yocan for the best vaporizers in the market.

Within the first month of opening, they quickly attained 42 Google Reviews at a 5.0 Rating. David Yi wrote a 5 star review stating "I happened to find this gem of a store while in the area. The staff was very helpful and this store carried my favorite brands. The prices were not bad and left what I was looking for. Definitely recommend to check out and see what deals they have." Jay wrote a 5 star review as well stating "Really had everything I was looking for! CBD selection is awesome. Very informative on all items." You can read all of their amazing reviews here at Read Vapor Smoke Shop Ballantyne's Reviews.

The address of the new location is 16646 Hawfield Way Drive #105. The phone number is 704-503-9295. This location is open on Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you're in the area or live in the surrounding cities of Charlotte, definitely go visit Vapor Smoke Shop. The store is beautifully decorated, organized, and very clean! You can even test some of their CBD out in the store as well as their Kratom before you decide on your purchase! If you do not live in the area, they do ship and you can purchase most of their products using their E-Commerce site by clicking this link here Shop Vapor Smoke Shop online.

Contact:

Vapor Smoke Shop

16646 Hawfield Way Drive #105

Charlotte, North Carolina

Phone: 704-503-9295

Website: https://www.vaporsmokeshop.com/

