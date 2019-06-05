Food Processing Suppliers Association: PROCESS Expo to Recognize AMSA Student Winners

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced that as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it signed with the American Meat Science Association (AMSA) in March of this year, it will be recognizing the top three winners of the RMC student ePoster Competition at AMSA's Reciprocal Meat Conference taking place June 23-26, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO. The winners in the undergraduate, masters, and PhD categories will earn a cash award of $2,000 for travel and lodging at this year's PROCESS EXPO taking place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place where they will present their work.

"We are proud to support AMSA's mission to further food science in the meat industry and continue to develop the next generation of food industry professionals," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "This competition brings out years of training and highlights the best our university meat science programs have to offer. We look forward to the results of their hard work later this month and welcoming the top three winners at PROCESS EXPO in October, where our audience will be eager to hear what they have to share."

"The role of students is expanding significantly at PROCESS EXPO and this is just one example," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "This year's show will feature round table sessions, meet-ups and mock interviews with the FPSA Young Professionals Group who have expressed an interest in mentoring students and other young people to help them navigate this early stage in their career and better understand the opportunities in front of them."

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

