Idag den 5 juni 2019 offentliggjorde Xact Kapitalförvaltning AB ("Xact Kapitalförvaltning" eller ("Fondbolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Xact Kapitalförvaltning beslutat om att avnotera den börshandlade fonden XACT Råvaror (UCITS ETF). Idag den 5 juni 2019, mottag Nasdaq Stockholm en avnoteringsansökan för XACT Råvaror (UCITS ETF). Enligt gällande regelverk blir en fonds andelar noterade på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterade om fondbolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att den börshandlade fonden XACT Råvaror (UCITS ETF) (XACT Ravaror, ISIN-kod SE0007491295, orderboks-ID 119205) ska observationsnoteras. Today on June 5, 2019, Xact Kapitalförvaltning AB ("Xact Kapitalförvaltning" or the "Fund Company") published a press release with information that Xact Kapitalförvaltning has decided to delist the exchange traded fund XACT Råvaror (UCITS ETF). Today on June 5, 2019 Nasdaq Stockholm received a delisting application for XACT Råvaror (UCITS ETF). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that the fund units will be given observation status if the Fund Company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the exchange traded fund XACT Råvaror (UCITS ETF) (XACT Ravaror, ISIN code SE0007491295, order book ID 119205), will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Emelie Thordewall eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB