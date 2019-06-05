The "Poland - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles Poland's fixed broadband market, including a review of the key market players, statistics and technology platforms, and an assessment of recent market developments. It also includes subscriber forecasts to 2023.

Poland's fixed broadband market has benefited from excellent cross-platform competition, with comprehensive DSL infrastructure complemented by extensive cable networks and a growing fibre presence. Commercial considerations meant that fibre was for some years restricted to a number of urban areas, though more recently the sector has received considerable financial support from the government and the European Union. This support is aimed at building fibre-based networks across the country (particularly in eastern areas) and promoting fibre connectivity to end-users. As a result, the proportion of broadband subscribers receiving a service of at least 100Mb/s has increased sharply in recent years.

Orange Poland dominates the fixed broadband market although regulatory measures have improved wholesale market access. As a result the incumbent's market share of the DSL sector has fallen to about 78%, while its overall share (including mobile broadband connections) stans at 32%. Market consolidation was anticipated with the proposed acquisition by Liberty Global of the cable assets of Multimedia Polska, but though this deal was cancelled in early 2018 Vectra late in the year announced plans to merge with Multimedia, subject to regulatory approval.

Key Developments:

Vectra and Toya launch 1Gb/s FttP services

Orange Poland tests Fibre-to-the-Distribution-point (FttDp) technology

Vectra announces plan to merge with Multimedia

UPC Poland launches 1Gb/s cable services based on DOCSIS3.1

Netia and Orange Poland head fibre-based consortia to extend broadband nationally

National broadband infrastructure investment program completed

Report update includes the regulator's 2017 market data, State Statistics data to 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments

Companies Mentioned

UPC Poland

Orange Poland (Telekomunikacja Polska)

Netia

Aster

Multimedia Polska

Vectra

Telefonia Dialog

Polkomtel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47fe43

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005739/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Broadband