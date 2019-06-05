Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest further expands its logistics real estate portfolio in the Netherlands. Early termination of lease agreement in Opglabbeek.

Intervest starts the construction of its sustainable logistics project at Borchwerf I in Roosendaal

As announced previously, Intervest signed a purchase agreement on 25 January 2018 for the acquisition of a site for the development of a modern and high-quality logistics distribution centre of 28.000 m² on the Borchwerf I industrial site in Roosendaal. After the necessary demolition work, the site was transferred to Intervest clear for construction on 25 April 2019, after which the construction work started.

Intervest acquires logistics site in Nijmegen as a strategic land position

Within the scope of its strategy to further expand the logistics part of its real estate portfolio, Intervest has acquired a logistics site in Nijmegen via a sale-and-leaseback agreement.

The distribution centre of a total of approximately 19.200 m² includes 17.500 m² of warehouse space and 1.700 m² of office space. The site is located in Nijmegen on the Westkanaaldijk industrial site to the west of the centre of Nijmegen. The industrial site is easily accessible via both the A73 and the A50.

Early termination of lease agreement in Opglabbeek

As previously announced, the lessee, Medtronic, has closed its logistics site in Opglabbeek. The lease agreement with Medtronic had a first possibility to give notice as at 31 August 2022. Intervest and Medtronic reached an agreement on 5 June 2019 to terminate the lease agreement early. Medtronic has paid Intervest a one-off termination fee of 80% of all its contractual obligations until August 2022 (for rental income, property tax, common charges, etc.).

