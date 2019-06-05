sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,30 Euro		+0,15
+0,62 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.06.2019 | 17:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest further expands its logistics real estate portfolio in the Netherlands. Early termination of lease agreement in Opglabbeek.

Intervest starts the construction of its sustainable logistics project at Borchwerf I in Roosendaal

As announced previously, Intervest signed a purchase agreement on 25 January 2018 for the acquisition of a site for the development of a modern and high-quality logistics distribution centre of 28.000 m² on the Borchwerf I industrial site in Roosendaal. After the necessary demolition work, the site was transferred to Intervest clear for construction on 25 April 2019, after which the construction work started.

Intervest acquires logistics site in Nijmegen as a strategic land position

Within the scope of its strategy to further expand the logistics part of its real estate portfolio, Intervest has acquired a logistics site in Nijmegen via a sale-and-leaseback agreement.

The distribution centre of a total of approximately 19.200 m² includes 17.500 m² of warehouse space and 1.700 m² of office space. The site is located in Nijmegen on the Westkanaaldijk industrial site to the west of the centre of Nijmegen. The industrial site is easily accessible via both the A73 and the A50.

Early termination of lease agreement in Opglabbeek

As previously announced, the lessee, Medtronic, has closed its logistics site in Opglabbeek. The lease agreement with Medtronic had a first possibility to give notice as at 31 August 2022. Intervest and Medtronic reached an agreement on 5 June 2019 to terminate the lease agreement early. Medtronic has paid Intervest a one-off termination fee of 80% of all its contractual obligations until August 2022 (for rental income, property tax, common charges, etc.).

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Roosendaal - Nijmegen - Opglabbeek (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2830383-9826-4ee1-ba47-b823acecf039)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)