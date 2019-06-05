The "Czech Republic Mobile Infrastructure, Operators and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Czech Republic's mobile market, providing an overview of the network operators Vodafone, T-Mobile, O2 and Nordic Telekom, as well as developments in technologies and regulatory affairs. A range of market and company statistics provide an insight into the state of both the mobile voice and data markets, as well as the performance and strategies of the key network players.

The Czech mobile market has attracted investment from a number of major European telcos, including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Group and Telefnica. Although the government in 2017 amended the Telecommunications Act to improve pricing for end-users the market remains relatively uncompetitive. To address this the regulator planned to attract a new market player when it auctions 5G-suitable spectrum in 2019.

Considerable changes have occurred in the market in recent years. O2 Czech Republic was sold by Telefnica to an investment firm, the PPF Group, and has been split into a network management business and a separate retail business, while the mobile services provider U:fon was acquired by Nordic Investors and now trades as Nordic Telecom.

All telcos have focused on growing revenue by marketing mobile broadband and other value-added services such as mobile content and applications. To this end they have invested in LTE infrastructure and technologies. LTE coverage reaches about 98% of the population, while technologies including LTE-A and tri-band carrier aggregation are being widely deployed. T-Mobile and O2 are both active in developing services and applications based on 5G.

Key Developments:

Regulator makes progress in 700MHz spectrum auction for 5G services

T-Mobile CR launches home LTE broadband service

Amended Telecoms Act reducing mobile number porting times

Regulator assigns 3.6GHz spectrum blocks to licensees

T-Mobile switches on LTE in the 2600MHz band, adding to services in the 800MHz and 1800MHz bands

Vodafone CR launches VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling services

MNOs promote m-payment services

T-Mobile to close 3G services by 2020

Report update includes the regulator's annual report and market reports to March 2018; telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018; recent market developments

