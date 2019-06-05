The "Poland - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poland's liberalised telecom market has seen considerable development in the broadband and mobile sectors. The privatised incumbent Orange Poland has benefited from its parent company's technical experience and know-how to develop a range of telecom services. The regulatory environment has also been shaped by EU principles designed to facilitate competition, allowing competing operators to enter the market. Recently this extended to opening Orange Poland's fibre network to access and pricing regulation.

This report covers key aspects of Poland's evolving telecom market, presenting data and analyses on market operators, fixed-line networks and technologies, and the key regulatory developments.

Key Developments:

Government creates Ministry of Administration and Digitalisation to oversee telecom sector development

Telecommunications Act amended

Orange Poland revenue decline prompts outsourcing and disposal strategy

Time taken for number portings reduced to one day

Regulator enforces EC's access and price ruling on Orange Poland's fibre network

Report update includes the regulator's market data report for 2017, State Statistics data for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data for Q2 2018, recent market developments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Synopsis

2. Key statistics

3. Country overview

4. Telecommunications market

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Market analysis

5. Regulatory environment

5.1 Historic overview

5.2 Telecommunications Act (2001)

5.3 Telecommunications Act (2004)

5.4 Regulatory authority

5.5 Telecom sector liberalisation

5.6 Privatisation

5.7 Interconnection

5.8 Carrier selection and carrier preselection

5.9 Access

5.9.1 Fibre access

5.10 Number Portability (NP)

6. Fixed network operators

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Orange Poland

6.3 Netia

6.4 Telefonia Dialog

6.5 Telekomunikacja Kolejowa (TK Telekom)

6.6 T-Mobile Poland

6.7 Exatel

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

7.1 Overview of the national telecom network

7.2 Orange Poland

7.3 Alternative operators

8. Smart infrastructure

8.1 Smart cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7e45wh

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005747/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks