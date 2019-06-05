The "Cyprus - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Cyprus's broadband and digital media markets, detailing industry developments and providing key statistics on areas including cable and DSL broadband, fibre networks and IP-delivered services such as videostreaming. Information contained in this report mainly relates to the Greek Cypriot area.

The broadband market in Cyprus is developing steadily following a few years of low growth exacerbated by economic difficulties. DSL remains the dominant access platform, with cable broadband restricted to a single operator, Cablenet. Although Cablenet's network was for long concentrated in a few key towns, under the management of its majority-owner GO the company has invested in both its fixed-line and mobile networks, and by early 2017 its cable infrastructure covered 45% of the island's premises.

Fibre infrastructure in Cyprus is still comparatively in its infancy, with the incumbent telco Cyta having lacked the resources to invest in a fibre network. However, the company in mid-2018 announced a significant ten-year NGN investment program which includes extending an FttP service to about 200,000 premises. The sale of Cyta to Vodafone Greece in July 2018 may also be a catalyst for further investment in coming years.

Alternative DSL operators have taken advantage of regulated wholesale network access, resulting in a steady fall in the incumbent's broadband market share. Growing broadband usage, supported by government policy, is also shaping Cyprus's emerging internet society and encouraging developments in e-commerce.

Key Developments:

Cyta launches FttP services;

Cablenet sees growth in broadband subscriber base, gains 22% broadband market share;

Estonian government to help Cyprus develop e-government functions and systems;

Government commits to all premises having access to 30Mb/s broadband by 2020;

PrimeTel contracts SmartLabs for videostreaming platform;

