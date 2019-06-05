sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,90  Euro		+0,27
+0,76 %
WKN: A0YBDU ISIN: CH0102484968 Ticker-Symbol: JGE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,01
36,55
19:42
36,14
36,42
17:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG35,90+0,76 %