Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 40% over May 2018 and up 57% over April 2019

- Options ADV up 21% over May 2018 and up 25% over April 2019

- ADV across U.S. equities and global FX up over April 2019

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported May monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of May and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

May May % April % May May % 2019 2018 Chg 2019 Chg 2019 2018 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

21

104 104

Total Volume 178,540 147,634 20.9% 136,907 30.4% 746,285 860,545 -13.3% Total ADV 8,115 6,711 20.9% 6,519 24.5% 7,176 8,274 -13.3% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

21

104 104

Total Volume 7,514 5,357 40.3% 4,568 64.5% 26,194 33,280 -21.3% Total ADV 342 244 40.3% 218 57.0% 252 320 -21.3% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

21

104 104

Total Volume 25,199 27,551 -8.5% 21,394 17.8% 120,109 145,909 -17.7% Total ADV 1,145 1,252 -8.5% 1,019 12.4% 1,155 1,403 -17.7% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

20

106 106

Total Notional Value € 186,892 € 241,301 -22.5% € 176,090 6.1% € 943,799 € 1,124,618 -16.1% Total ADNV € 8,126 € 10,491 -22.5% € 8,805 -7.7% € 8,904 € 10,610 -16.1% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

22

108 108

Total Notional Value $760,188 $940,274 -19.2% $693,239 9.7% $3,752,471 $4,363,368 -14.0% Total ADNV $33,052 $40,881 -19.2% $31,511 4.9% $34,745 $40,402 -14.0%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

