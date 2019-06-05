sprite-preloader
05.06.2019 | 18:04
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 40% over May 2018 and up 57% over April 2019

- Options ADV up 21% over May 2018 and up 25% over April 2019

- ADV across U.S. equities and global FX up over April 2019

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported May monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of May and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


May

May

%

April

%

May

May

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22


21


104

104


Total Volume

178,540

147,634

20.9%

136,907

30.4%

746,285

860,545

-13.3%

Total ADV

8,115

6,711

20.9%

6,519

24.5%

7,176

8,274

-13.3%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22


21


104

104


Total Volume

7,514

5,357

40.3%

4,568

64.5%

26,194

33,280

-21.3%

Total ADV

342

244

40.3%

218

57.0%

252

320

-21.3%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22


21


104

104


Total Volume

25,199

27,551

-8.5%

21,394

17.8%

120,109

145,909

-17.7%

Total ADV

1,145

1,252

-8.5%

1,019

12.4%

1,155

1,403

-17.7%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23


20


106

106


Total Notional Value

€ 186,892

€ 241,301

-22.5%

€ 176,090

6.1%

€ 943,799

€ 1,124,618

-16.1%

Total ADNV

€ 8,126

€ 10,491

-22.5%

€ 8,805

-7.7%

€ 8,904

€ 10,610

-16.1%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23


22


108

108


Total Notional Value

$760,188

$940,274

-19.2%

$693,239

9.7%

$3,752,471

$4,363,368

-14.0%

Total ADNV

$33,052

$40,881

-19.2%

$31,511

4.9%

$34,745

$40,402

-14.0%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact






Suzanne Cosgrove

Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

scosgrove@cboe.com

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com


CBOE-V

Cboe, Cboe Volatility Index, and VIX are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire