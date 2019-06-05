Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 40% over May 2018 and up 57% over April 2019
- Options ADV up 21% over May 2018 and up 25% over April 2019
- ADV across U.S. equities and global FX up over April 2019
CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported May monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of May and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
May
May
%
April
%
May
May
%
2019
2018
Chg
2019
Chg
2019
2018
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
22
21
104
104
Total Volume
178,540
147,634
20.9%
136,907
30.4%
746,285
860,545
-13.3%
Total ADV
8,115
6,711
20.9%
6,519
24.5%
7,176
8,274
-13.3%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
22
21
104
104
Total Volume
7,514
5,357
40.3%
4,568
64.5%
26,194
33,280
-21.3%
Total ADV
342
244
40.3%
218
57.0%
252
320
-21.3%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
22
21
104
104
Total Volume
25,199
27,551
-8.5%
21,394
17.8%
120,109
145,909
-17.7%
Total ADV
1,145
1,252
-8.5%
1,019
12.4%
1,155
1,403
-17.7%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
23
20
106
106
Total Notional Value
€ 186,892
€ 241,301
-22.5%
€ 176,090
6.1%
€ 943,799
€ 1,124,618
-16.1%
Total ADNV
€ 8,126
€ 10,491
-22.5%
€ 8,805
-7.7%
€ 8,904
€ 10,610
-16.1%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
23
22
108
108
Total Notional Value
$760,188
$940,274
-19.2%
$693,239
9.7%
$3,752,471
$4,363,368
-14.0%
Total ADNV
$33,052
$40,881
-19.2%
$31,511
4.9%
$34,745
$40,402
-14.0%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
Media Contacts
Analyst Contact
Suzanne Cosgrove
Angela Tu
Stacie Fleming
Debbie Koopman
+1-312-786-7123
+1-646-856-8734
+44-20-7012-8950
+1-312-786-7136
scosgrove@cboe.com
atu@cboe.com
sfleming@cboe.com
dkoopman@cboe.com
