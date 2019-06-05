The "Norway - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report introduces the key elements of Norway's telecom market, providing statistics and an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and their services, and telecom infrastructure.

In common with other Scandinavian countries, Norway has a sophisticated telecom market with high broadband and mobile penetration rates and a highly developed digital media sector.

Although not a member of the European Union, the country's telecoms sector is synchronised with relevant EC legislation. Telenor is the dominant operator in all sectors, though there is increasing competition from new entrants. Telia increased its market share by acquiring the operations of Tele2 and in April 2017 it secured regulatory approval for its acquisition of the smaller mobile operator Phonero.

Key Developments:

Telia Company to acquire Get and TDC Norway;

Telenor exits central European markets;

Regulator recommends measures to reduce dependence on Telenor's network;

Telenor undergoes organisational restructure; sells its Central and Eastern European businesses;

Telia Company renames local mobile unit NetCom as Telia Norway;

Telenor to phase out PSTN infrastructure by 2025;

Smart grid updates;

Telenor lays submarine cable in the Lofoten Islands;

Key Topics Covered:

1. Synopsis

2. Key statistics

3. Telecommunications market

3.1 Market analysis

4. Regulatory environment

4.1 Historic overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation in Norway

4.4 Privatisation

4.5 Interconnect

4.6 Access

4.7 Number Portability (NP)

4.8 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

5. Fixed network operators

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Telenor

5.2.1 International operations

5.3 Telia Norway

5.4 NextGenTel (Telio)

5.5 Tele2

5.6 BaneTele

6. Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 NGN

6.3 International infrastructure

6.3.1 Submarine cable networks

6.3.2 Satellite networks

6.4 Cloud services

7. Smart infrastructure

7.1 Smart grids

8. Wholesale

Companies Mentioned

Telenor

Telia

Tele2

BaneTele

