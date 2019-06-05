Luxoft Holding Inc: Mapbox and Luxoft Partner to Bring AI and AR to In-Vehicle Navigation

Mapbox names Luxoft a preferred partner for Mapbox services in automotive

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT), a global digital strategy and engineering firm, today announced a partnership with Mapbox, a provider of a live location data platform for automotive, mobile and web applications. The two companies will jointly work on deploying and integrating Mapbox's AI location data platform and AR navigation into infotainment and navigation systems.

With the evolving mobility ecosystem driven by personalization and on-demand Mobility as a Service (MaaS), automakers and their suppliers are looking for ways to replace existing and introduce personalizible multi-modal navigation systems.

"We see a strong demand for multi-modal navigation experiences that seamlessly allow for feature-rich personalization, connectivity, and safety, giving passengers a choice in how they interact," said Alwin Bakkenes, Executive Vice President of Automotive at Luxoft. "By integrating the Mapbox AI location data platform and AR navigation into vehicles, automakers can offer a more personalized and fully customizable mobility navigation experience that connects customers with their automotive brand."

Every month, more than half-a-billion monthly active users access the Mapbox map via applications built with Mapbox SDKs - generating more than 300 million miles of driving data each day. This results in Mapbox incorporating more than 100,000 anonymized location updates per second: data to continuously detect unexpected traffic and changes in the road network. Mapbox Traffic covers 161 countries, and updates at a 5-minute granularity for 2.3 billion road segments around the world.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Luxoft to bring AI and AR to in-vehicle navigation, with maps that understand the driver's environment from both a street-level perspective and a bird's-eye view, bringing a unique driver experience to car makers' brands," said Eric Gundersen, CEO at Mapbox.

The Mapbox Vision SDK delivers a 3D view of where the driver is, and works in tandem with the Mapbox Navigation SDK to project the route ahead in augmented reality. Users can shift the map's perspective, mark important landmarks, or provide lane-level routing using Vision SDK's AR projection mode.

Luxoft's services focus on the digital cockpit and passenger experience, autonomous driving and next-generation vehicle platforms, and connected mobility, from cloud infrastructure to mobile user experiences.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) is a global technology services and consulting partner that provides bespoke technology solutions to customers in 22 countries across five continents. Founded in 2000, Luxoft combines engineering excellence with deep industry expertise to deliver and implement technology solutions that drive business change. Through a combination of strategy, consulting and engineering services, Luxoft's global teams use technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences and boost operational efficiency. With over 280 active clients, Luxoft specializes in automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications and other industries. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Patrick Corcoran

Global Head, Marketing & Communications

+1 (212)-964-9900

Press@luxoft.com

Twitter @Luxoft

SOURCE: Luxoft Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547762/Mapbox-and-Luxoft-Partner-to-Bring-AI-and-AR-to-In-Vehicle-Navigation