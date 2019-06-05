Sport Capital Group Plc - Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice Posted
PR Newswire
London, June 5
SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC
(the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Sport Capital Group PLC announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the office of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on 28th June 2018 at 10.00am.
Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders together with the annual report and accounts. The annual report and accounts will be available on the NEX Exchange website at the following link: https://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=101329 and from the Company's website.
This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Sport Capital Group PLC accept responsibility for its content.
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS
Enquiries:
Sport Capital Group plc:
Simon Grant-Rennick
E-mail: sgrelk@aol.com
Mob: +44 797 325 3124
Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker):
Graham Atthill-Beck
E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Tel: +44 20 7464 4091
Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408
Brinsley Holman
E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
Tel: +44 20 7464 4098
Mob: +44 777 630 2228