Today, on June 5, 2019, Matra Petroleum AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the company's working capital, in the current situation, is not sufficient for the following three-month period and the uncertainty of going concern. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. With reference to what is set out above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (MATRA, ISIN code SE0009696040, order book ID 136267) in Matra Petroleum AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Tobias Ställborn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB