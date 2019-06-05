Auolive, a Multifunctional Skincare Line Created for Busy Women on the Go, is Officially Launched

Auolive Includes a Number of High Quality Skincare Products Including the Day Glower Antioxidant Brightening Moisturiser and the Radiance Revealer Superfruit Exfoliating Gel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Claire Au, the Founder of Auolive, is pleased to announce the launch of the Auolive line of top quality and multifunctional line of skincare products.

To learn more about Auolive and the complete line-up of skin care products that are ideal for busy women on the go, please check out the new website at https://auolive.com/.

As Au noted, as a young girl, she would often watch as her mom spent an hour every night on her skincare routine. Because she believes that time is the most important asset in the world, Au was inspired to create a better and more time-efficient way for women to take good care of their skin.

Now, with the launch of her new line of Auolive skincare products, Au is providing busy women who don't have a spare hour every night to apply numerous products with a way to still have great-looking skin.

The Auolive company features four key products: the Day Glower antioxidant brightening moisturiser; the Radiance Revealer superfruit exfoliating gel; the Night Booster collagen restorative moisturiser, and the Eyes Lifter invigorating eye serum.

As a company spokesperson noted, all of the Auolive skincare products are made from natural active ingredients that are designed to help the skin look its best.

For example, Day Glower is a water-based moisturiser that includes SPF 30 protection against UVA and UVB rays.

"This lightweight, non-greasy antioxidant moisturiser protects the skin from premature ageing and damage with its defence against UV rays and environmental pollutants," the spokesperson noted, adding that the moisturiser is enriched with a blend of natural active ingredients like Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract and Squalene, which help the skin to receive the moisture and nourishment it needs to stay soft, supple and healthy.

Even though Au launched her Auolive company and website quite recently, her skincare products are already creating quite a positive buzz with the women who have tried them. For example, in a review that was posted to the Auolive website, a happy customer wrote how the Day Glower is a "godsend for me amidst my busy schedule."

"I travel really often for work, sometimes at very short notice so I just pack a bottle of Day Glower and I know I'm set for any trip, any weather," she wrote, adding that Day Glower is "simple and fuss free."

About Auolive:

Auolive is a multifunctional skincare brand featuring time-saving products that are formulated using Natural Active Ingredients for the busy woman on the go. For more information, please visit www.auolive.com.

