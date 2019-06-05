The "Ukraine - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ukraine's sizeable broadband market enjoys effective cross-platform competition. DSL remains an important platform though it has been eclipsed by fibre following efforts by operators to build out networks. While LAN and wireless platforms such as Wi-Fi and WiMAX exist on a smaller scale there is ongoing investment aimed at delivering a national wireless network by the end of 2018. This report offers a concise overview of Ukraine's broadband and digital media sectors, covering major players, market developments and a wide range of statistics.

Key developments:

Ukrtelecom launches fibre-based services for the SME market;

DCTEL upgrades network using subscriber-6GHz spectrum;

Volia launches 100Mb/s cable broadband service, expands cable network reach through acquisitions;

Kyivstar's Home Internet' fibre network extended to 4.5 million premises;

Ukrtelecom launches FttP services;

Report update includes the regulator's market data, State Statistics data to December 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2018, recent market developments.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Synopsis

2. Fixed broadband market

2.1 Introduction and statistical overview

2.1.1 Market analysis

2.1.2 Broadband statistics

2.1.3 Forecasts fixed broadband market 2019; 2021; 2023

2.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

2.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

2.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

3. Other fixed broadband services

3.1 Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

3.1.1 Wi-Fi

3.1.2 WiMAX

4. Digital economy

4.1 E-Health

Companies Mentioned

Golden Telecom

PAN Wireless

Volia Cable

Ukrtelecom

Kyivstar

