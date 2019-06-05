The "Ukraine - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ukraine's sizeable broadband market enjoys effective cross-platform competition. DSL remains an important platform though it has been eclipsed by fibre following efforts by operators to build out networks. While LAN and wireless platforms such as Wi-Fi and WiMAX exist on a smaller scale there is ongoing investment aimed at delivering a national wireless network by the end of 2018. This report offers a concise overview of Ukraine's broadband and digital media sectors, covering major players, market developments and a wide range of statistics.
Key developments:
- Ukrtelecom launches fibre-based services for the SME market;
- DCTEL upgrades network using subscriber-6GHz spectrum;
- Volia launches 100Mb/s cable broadband service, expands cable network reach through acquisitions;
- Kyivstar's Home Internet' fibre network extended to 4.5 million premises;
- Ukrtelecom launches FttP services;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data, State Statistics data to December 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2018, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Synopsis
2. Fixed broadband market
2.1 Introduction and statistical overview
2.1.1 Market analysis
2.1.2 Broadband statistics
2.1.3 Forecasts fixed broadband market 2019; 2021; 2023
2.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
2.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
2.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
3. Other fixed broadband services
3.1 Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
3.1.1 Wi-Fi
3.1.2 WiMAX
4. Digital economy
4.1 E-Health
Companies Mentioned
- Golden Telecom
- PAN Wireless
- Volia Cable
- Ukrtelecom
- Kyivstar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4v921
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005780/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Broadband